A teenager in New Jersey in the United States has been arrested for shooting dead a 61-year old Indian. Sunil Edla, who is from Medak district of Telangana, was shot dead on Thursday outside his apartment in New Jersey’s Ventnor city, said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner in a statement.

The prosecutor’s statement said Ventnor Police received a call on the night of November 15 about the shooting. Police located Edla on the sidewalk, with gunshot wounds. Edla had died of injuries by the time police had arrived.

Police found that Edla’s car was missing and subsequently traced it to Atlantic City. After the vehicle was located, police tracked and arrested the 16-yea-old on Friday. He was charged with first degree murder, unlawful possession of a handgun and carjacking, according to the prosecutor’s statement.

“I’m just speechless right now,” said Edla’s son Morrison Edla, according to NBC Philadelphia. “They could have just taken the car and let him go.”

A neighbour, Brian Wells, said the teen ambushed Edla and shot him dead outside his house. Wells said a surveillance video showed the teen riding on a cycle up to Edla’s house. He then waited in hiding for Edla to exit the house. “[Edla] went upstairs, came back down,” Wells said, according to NBC Philadelphia. “The guy walked right over, popped him in the head, got in the car and left.”