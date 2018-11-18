Polling for 84 urban local bodies in Uttarakhand began at 8 am on Sunday. Voting will take place in single phase and the results will be declared on Tuesday, reported the Hindustan Times. Around 4,978 candidates are contesting the elections and 23.53 lakh people are eligible to cast their votes.

As of 10.30 am, around 13% voter turnout was reported. State Election Commissioner Chandra Shekhar Bhatt said a high voter turnout is expected since it is a localised election.

Uttarakhand: Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat casts vote for the local body elections in Dehradun pic.twitter.com/YgShUfWq0U — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2018

The 84 urban local bodies consists of seven corporations, 39 municipal councils and 38 town panchayats. Dehradun Municipal Corporation is the largest urban local body with 100 wards and 6.23 lakh eligible voters. This is the first time mayoral elections will be held in Rishikesh and Kotdwar, reported The Times of India.

Security in the state has been intensified, with 10,000 police personnel and 4,000 home guards deployed in cities and towns, reported Firstpost. Fifty-two strong rooms have set up to store ballot boxes under tight security.

In the run up to the Lok Sabha elections, the urban local body polls are seen as a fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the opposition Congress in the state. The BJP had won 57 of 70 seats in the state Assembly election last year.