The Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee on Sunday wrote to the Election Commission, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the Model Code of Conduct during a rally in Chhindwara city on Sunday, the Hindustan Times reported.

The Opposition party claimed that the prime minister had falsely accused its senior leader Kamal Nath of promising to give tickets to criminals. Chhindwara is the Congress leader’s constituency.

“He says he is okay with criminals, the corrupt and dishonest,” News18 quoted Modi as saying. “All he wanted was a win. Will you hand over Madhya Pradesh to such people?”

The prime minister criticised the Congress leader of not doing enough for his constituency and asked him not to adopt the “Chhindwara model” at the state level.

“Some people win elections in Chhindwara and open shops in Ghaziabad,” he added.

Modi said Nath was the “most prominent member of the Gandhi family court” who “lays down before them daily”. Earlier in the day, at a rally in Chhattisgarh, the prime minister had called former Finance Minister P Chidambaram a courtier of the Gandhi family. Modi also claimed that the Opposition party “threw out” its former President Sitaram Kesri, a Dalit, to pave the way for Sonia Gandhi.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections will be held on November 28, and results will be declared on December 11.