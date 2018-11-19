A head constable of the Central Reserve Police Force was killed on Sunday and two soldiers injured when suspected militants attacked a camp in Pulwama district of South Kashmir, the CRPF said. The militants allegedly hurled grenades at the camp at around 7.30 pm and fired at the CRPF personnel near Kakapora railway station in Pulwama.

Head Constable Chandrika Prasad of 183 battalion, who was manning a bunker, was injured in the incident. He was declared brought dead when he was evacuated to a hospital in the region.

“As the militants were trying to skip away [sic] from the area after the attack, security forces immediately cordoned off the area and initiated searches in the adjacent areas,” a police spokesperson said in a statement, according to the Greater Kashmir. “Consequently exchange of fire between forces and militants took place till the last report was received.”

The camp had been set up recently to enhance security in the district due to the ongoing panchayat elections. The Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, in another attack in Larve area of Kakapora, militants attacked a patrol of Army’s 55 Rashtriya Rifles. Two soldiers sustained injuries in the attack.