Former Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Harmohan Dhawan officially joined the Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh on Sunday. Punjab MP and AAP leader Bhagwant Singh Mann and several other party MLAs were present at the occasion.

Addressing a rally, Dhawan attacked both the BJP and the Congress and claimed that neither party fulfilled its poll promises. He joined the AAP as he wanted to work for the people of Chandigarh, Dhawan said.

“I have remained in the BJP and the Congress as well and that is why I am well-versed with their working – how they haven’t been able to carry out any development work for the city,” he said. “As the name suggests, I am here for the ‘aam aadmi’ [common people] and will work for him.”

Dhawan said the BJP had fooled people by not fulfilling its promises made in the previous Lok Sabha elections.

Senior Delhi AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said the party will later decide on the official candidate from Chandigarh and announce it in January. He added that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will hold a rally in Chandigarh in January.

For years, I have been raising the voice for Chandigarh. Today, I got an honest party and a platform from which I will continue to raise the voice of Chandigarh. — Harmohan Dhawan (@HarmohanAAP) November 18, 2018

A big thanks to the @AamAadmiParty party leadership for the faith, In 2019 elections, we will definitely win the Chandigarh seat. pic.twitter.com/Qmrd6MHwD5 — Harmohan Dhawan (@HarmohanAAP) November 18, 2018

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections Gul Panag contested on an AAP ticket from Chandigarh and came third. She was defeated by BJP leader and current MP Kirron Kher.

Dhawan was an MP from Chandigarh constituency in 1989 from the Janata Party and was the Civil Aviation Minister in the Cabinet of former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar. Dhawan has been a part of several parties, including the Samajwadi Party, the Indian National Lok Dal, the Chandigarh Vikas Manch, the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Congress and then the BJP.

Chandigarh BJP President Sanjay Tandon described Dhawan as a “defector”. “It was our patience that we were able to retain him for eight years,” said Tandon. “The defection word in the dictionary should be replaced by Dhawan ji.”