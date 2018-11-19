The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday fielded Transport and Public Works Department Minister Yunus Khan against Congress leader Sachin Pilot in Tonk, PTI reported.

Pilot, who filed his nomination paper during the day, said the Assembly elections were a fight between different ideologies. “The Bharatiya Janata Party has deceived the people and its report card is in front of the people,” he told reporters. “There is resentment among the people and they are waiting to vote for the Congress.”

Khan, who is the MLA from Deedwana in Nagaur district, refused to comment on matters related to caste or religion. He is the party’s only Muslim candidate. “I have seen tension on Sachin Pilot’s face,” Khan said. “Both of us have come to Tonk for the first time as election nominees.” The BJP candidate said he undertook several development projects in Tonk during his time in the government. Development will continue to be a priority, the minister added.

Earlier on Monday, the saffron party released its fifth list of six candidates.