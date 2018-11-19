An officer of the Border Security Force was killed in an explosion in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba on Monday, reports said. Three jawans of the paramilitary force sustained injuries in the attack and are being treated at the military hospital in Jammu’s Satwari, local news agency GNS reported.

An official said the incident occurred near a border outpost. “Assistant commandant Jabbar Singh died in the blast,” an unidentified official told Hindustan Times. “There was only one blast and thereafter, no exchange of fire across the border.”

Security personnel are investigating the nature of the attack. A case was filed and further investigation was under way, GNS reported.

More details are awaited.