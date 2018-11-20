Chhattisgarh elections: Voting in second phase begins amid tight security
Former Chief Minister Ajit Jogi is contesting from Marwahi segment.
Chhattisgarh on Tuesday went to polls for the second and final phase of the Assembly elections. Over one lakh police personnel have been deployed, PTI reported. As many as 19,296 polling booths have been set up for the second phase.
The first phase of polls for 18 seats across eight districts, including in multiple suspected Maoist hotbeds, on November 12. A voter turnout of 76.28% was recorded in the first phase.
The votes will be counted on December 11. Besides Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls over the next month.
Updates:
Live updates
9.05 am: BJP candidate Siddhnath Paikra from Samri constituency was detained late on Monday after cash worth Rs 2 lakh was recovered from the vehicle he was traveling in, The Indian Express reports.
8.04 am: Voting begins for the second phase of elections to the 90-member Assembly.
7.30 am: There are 1,079 candidates in the fray for 72 constituencies in 19 districts. Nine ministers, Assembly speaker and other prominent Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress leaders are contesting in the polls today. The BJP and the Congress are contesting all 72 seats in the fray for phase two. The Bahujan Samaj Party is contesting 25 seats, while the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh has fielded candidates in 46 constituencies. The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting in 66 constituencies.
7 am: Chhattisgarh is set to go to polls at 8 am for the second and final phase of the Assembly elections in 72 seats across 19 districts amid high security. Polling will end at 5 pm.
Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi is contesting from Marwahi segment, where the BJP and the Congress have fielded Archana Porte and Gulab Singh. Jogi’s Janata Congress Chhattisgarh, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party and the Communist Party of India have formed a coalition.
Chief Minister Raman Singh’s home district Kawardha also goes to polls today. Singh, who has been the chief minister for 15 years, contested from Rajnandgaon where the voting took place during first phase of polls. “We are expecting a pro-incumbency vote in the second phase also and people will come out in huge numbers this time also to vote for the BJP,” Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said on Monday. “We will definitely coming back to power for the record fourth-time in a row.’