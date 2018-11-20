Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was attacked with chilli powder outside the secretariat on Tuesday, reports said. Kejriwal escaped unharmed.

The attacker, identified as Anil Kumar Hindustani, has been taken into custody.

The incident occurred a little after 2 pm when the chief minister was heading out for lunch.

Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the chief minister will address a press conference about the incident at the Secretariat later on Tuesday. The party, on Twitter, said, “Serious security lapses by the Delhi Police. Even the chief minister is not safe in Delhi.”