The Delhi Police on Tuesday filed a first information report against former Delhi University Students’ Union president Ankiv Baisoya in connection with his alleged fake marksheet, PTI reported. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad had suspended Baisoya on Thursday after he was accused of submitting a fake degree to secure admission at the university.

On Monday, the Delhi University had filed a police complaint against Baisoya, citing a statement by Thiruvalluvar University in Tamil Nadu that the marksheets and Bachelor of Arts degree he claimed to have procured from the institution were all fake. The Delhi University had cancelled Baisoya’s admission on November 14. The next day, on the ABVP’s order, Baisoya resigned as president of the Delhi University Students’ Union.

Suspending him from the organisation on Thursday, the ABVP had said the decision would be in effect until the inquiry is completed. The organisation had said it condemned the university’s delay in completing the investigation as it had led to “false information”. “If Ankiv Baisoya is found guilty, he must face all legal action expected in the case,” the ABVP statement had said.

No fresh elections: DU

Meanwhile, the Delhi University told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that there would be no fresh elections for the post of the students’ union president despite Baisoya’s resignation, PTI reported. On November 13, the Delhi High Court had given the Delhi University until November 20 to verify the authenticity of Baisoya’s degree.

The university told the court that according to guidelines set by the Lyngdoh Committee, fresh elections can be held only if a post falls vacant within two months of the declaration of results. The results were declared on September 13. It is open to the university to declare the vice president as the president, the DU’s counsel said.