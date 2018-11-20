At least 43 persons were killed and 83 injured in Afghanistan’s Kabul on Tuesday when a suspected suicide bomber detonated an explosive at an event organised to mark Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, Tolonews reported.

The incident took place at 6.15 pm (7.15 pm Indian time) at the Uranus Wedding Hall, where a large number of people, including religious scholars, had gathered. Those injured have been taken to hospitals.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. President Ashraf Ghani’s office released a statement, condemning “this criminal and un-Islamic act”.