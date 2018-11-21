Actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday appeared before the Special Investigation Team looking into cases related to sacrilege in Punjab. The actor went directly to the police headquarters at Sector-9 in Chandigarh soon after he reached the city, PTI reported. He was questioned for about two hours, according to IANS.

In September, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced a special investigation team to conduct a time-bound probe into incidents of sacrilege in Bargari in Faridkot district and in other places across the state, as well as incidents of police firing in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura. These incidents took place in 2015, when Parkash Singh Badal was the chief minister. The team has already examined several police officials. The team had questioned Badal on November 16 and his son and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal on November 19 in Amritsar.

Though Kumar was also initially summoned to Amritsar, the police later allowed him to appear before the SIT at Chandigarh.

In October 2015, two people were killed and 60 injured in police firing when they were protesting against a series of incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy text of the Sikhs. The first such incident was reported from Bargari in Faridkot district.

A supplementary report, prepared by the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission in 2018, named Badal for his “apparent involvement” in police action against anti-sacrilege protestors at Kotkapura.

The commission found that the protests were linked to the pardon of Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the chief of the Dera Sacha Sauda, by the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs. Ram Rahim had earned the ire of the Sikh community when he dressed up as the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, which many Sikhs consider to be sacrilege. He was censured by the Akal Takht, but pardoned later. The commission said that Akshay Kumar had mediated between the Badals and the Dera Sacha Sauda to secure the pardon for Ram Rahim.

Ram Rahim Singh, who was found guilty of rape, is currently in jail.

Akshay Kumar has denied meeting Ram Rahim Singh. “I have never met Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in my life, anywhere,” Kumar said in an official statement on November 12. He said he had come to know from social media that the spiritual leader once resided in Mumbai’s Juhu locality but added that they “never crossed paths”.