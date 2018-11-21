Losses in information technology and metal stocks led to a decline in domestic indices on Wednesday morning. At 1.35 pm, the BSE Sensex was trading 305.29 points down at 35,169.22.

The National Stock Exchange Nifty was 74.05 points down at 10,582.15.

Yes Bank, State Bank of India, Adani Ports, Axis Bank and Sun Pharmaceuticals were the biggest gainers on the Sensex. The stocks which declined the most were Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Auto, Power Grid Corporation and Reliance Industries.

On the Nifty, the top gainer was Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. Other stocks which rose on Wednesday were Yes Bank, Indian Oil Corp, UPL and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. The biggest losers were Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Power Grid Corporation, Bajaj Auto and Tech Mahindra.

Other major Asian markets had a mixed day. The Hong Kong index was trading 106 points up at 12.40 pm. The Shanghai market closed almost flat at 5.65 points up, and the Taiwan TSEC 50 index 2.47 points down. Japan’s Nikkei 225 finished 75.58 points below, and the Australia ASX All Ordinaries lost over 37 points.

The Indian rupee had gained 24 paise against the United States dollar and was trading at 71.18 at 12.59 pm.