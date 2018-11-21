The Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party and the National Conference have reportedly allied and will soon form the government in Jammu and Kashmir. “National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and Congress are coming together to form the government in order to prevent the emergence of third front. Coalition is there,” a senior PDP leader told Scroll.in.

The official announcement about the coalition is likely to be made on Thursday. “Since it’s Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi today [Wednesday], the announcement will be made tomorrow.” Senior leaders confirmed that former Jammu and Kashmir Education Minister and senior PDP member Syed Altaf Bukhari will be the chief minister.

“Whoever said ‘may you live in interesting times’ knew what they were talking about,” tweeted National Conference leader Omar Abdullah. The party is likely to lend only outside support to a PDP-Congress government.

“It is true that there has been progress between the three parties,” Bukhari told Greater Kashmir. “Given the prevailing situation in the state and the uncertainty regarding Kashmir’s special status, the three parties have decided to join hands and protect it.”

This is the first time that the state’s two main regional and rival parties – the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party – have decided to come together for an alliance.

The move came a day after senior PDP leader Muzaffar Hussain Baig threw his support behind Sajad Lone’s Peoples Conference and said he would “seriously consider joining” the Third Front. Lone and the Bharatiya Janata Party have reportedly been trying to create a Third Front by engineering defections from other parties.

The coalition between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the PDP in the state collapsed after the saffron party ended the alliance, leading to the resignation of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, on June 19. Governor’s rule was imposed in the state the following day.

The PDP has 28 seats in the 87-member Assembly while the National Conference has 15 and the Congress 12. A coalition would need 44 seats to form the government. The BJP has 25 members.