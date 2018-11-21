The Confederation of ATM Industry on Wednesday warned that almost 50% of automated teller machines across India could face a shutdown by March 2019 because recent regulatory rules are making their operations non-viable. The association’s spokesperson said 1,13,000 of 2,38,000 ATMs are likely to be shut down.

The Confederation of ATM Industry describes itself as a non-profit trade association representing ATM manufacturing and outsourcing companies among other firms.

The organisation’s statement warned that the result of the shutdown could lead to queues and chaos similar to when the Centre scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes on November 8, 2016. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had demonetised the notes in a sudden move, claiming it would end the flow of black money, among other things.

The statement said the new rules, including ones governing ATM hardware and software upgrades, and mandates on cash management standards and cash loading methods were causing a major financial burden on firms operating ATMs in the country. “A large number of ATMs in non-urban locations may be shut down due to the non-viability of operations,” the statement said. “If this happens, the financial inclusion programme would be severely impacted. Millions of beneficiaries under the government’s Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana scheme, who withdraw subsidies in form of cash through ATMs, may find their neighborhood ATM shut.”

The confederation’s member firms, the statement claimed, are already struggling to comply with the costs of complying with the new rules as they are still reeling from the losses incurred during demonetisation. “The service providers do not have the financial means to meet such massive costs and may be forced to shut down these ATMs, unless banks step in to bear the load of the additional cost of compliances,” the statement said.

In July, the ATM operations industry had said banks will need to pay Rs 100 crore to recalibrate ATMs to dispense the newly-introduced Rs 100 notes, PTI reported.