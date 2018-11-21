Russian airline Aeroflot’s plane ran over an Armenian man who had strayed onto a runway at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, local news agency TASS reported on Wednesday. The Russian Investigative Committee released a video of the purported incident that occurred on Tuesday night.

The investigators said one of the aircraft’s chassis racks had fatally injured the man.

Russian agencies said police personnel were escorting the man to his connecting flight, but that he managed to escape and ran onto the tarmac instead of boarding a bus going to the plane he was scheduled to travel in, AFP reported.

The Armenian Embassy in Moscow identified the deceased as 25-year-old Albert Yepremyan.

The flight continued on its scheduled journey to Athens, Greece, RT reported.