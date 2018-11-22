The Indian rupee strengthened for the seventh consecutive session on Wednesday morning, rising 29 paise to trade at 71.16 against the United States dollar at 10.22 am. The rise in the Indian currency could be attributed to falling international crude oil prices, Mint reported.

Meanwhile, the benchmark indices traded higher due to gains in information technology stocks. The BSE Sensex rose 142.44 points to trade at 35,342.24 at 10.27 am. The National Stock Exchange Nifty gained 39.35 points to reach 10,639.40.

The top stocks on the Sensex were Yes Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Adani Ports, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and ITC. The five biggest losers were Bharti Airtel, Power Grid Corporation, Tata Steel, Coal India and Sun Pharmaceuticals.

The stocks which gained the most on the Nifty were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tech Mahindra, Zee Entertainment, Tata Consultancy Services and Yes Bank. The five top losers were Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation, Bharti Infratel and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd.