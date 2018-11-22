United States Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday rebuked President Donald Trump for denouncing a judge who rejected his asylum policy as an “Obama judge”. On November 9, Trump had issued a proclamation that migrants who crossed the border “unlawfully or without proper documentation” would be ineligible for asylum. District Judge Jon S Tigar revoked this order on Tuesday.

Denouncing the judge, Trump told a reporter that the administration loses every case which is filed in California’s 9th Circuit court. “This was an Obama judge,” he added. “And I’ll tell you what, it’s not going to happen like this anymore.” The reference was to former US President Barack Obama.

“We do not have Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges,” Roberts told AP on Wednesday. “What we have is an extraordinary group of dedicated judges doing their level best to do equal right to those appearing before them. “The independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for.”

But Trump stuck to his claim that the judge who revoked the asylum policy was an “Obama judge”. “Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have ‘Obama judges’, and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country,” he tweeted.

“It would be great if the 9th Circuit was indeed an ‘independent judiciary’, but if it is, why are so many opposing view [on border and safety cases] filed there, and why are a vast number of those cases overturned?” Trump asked. “Please study the numbers, they are shocking. We need protection and security – these rulings are making our country unsafe! Very dangerous and unwise!”

