The Union Cabinet on Thursday cleared the development of the Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab to the International Border, to provide pilgrims an easy passage to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, which is located in Pakistan. The gurdwara is built on the site where Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, died in 1539.

“The Katarpur corridor project, with all modern amenities and facilities, will be implemented with central government funding,” Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, according to ANI. “The Kartarpur corridor will provide smooth and easy passage to pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib throughout the year. The government of Pakistan will be urged to reciprocate and develop a corridor with suitable facilities in their territory.”

The Ministry of External Affairs said it had approached the Pakistan government to build a similar corridor in its territory.

The Centre also decided to develop the town of Sultanpur Lodhi, associated with the life of Guru Nanak, as a heritage town and a Smart City, DNA reported.

On November 10, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh wrote to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, urging her to take up the matter of opening the corridor with the Pakistan government. Singh said the gurudwara in Narowal district of Pakistan’s Punjab province is one of the places Sikhs consider most holy. He pointed out that Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary is coming up next year.

In September, Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said there was no formal communication with India on the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.