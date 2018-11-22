The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday urged the Election Commission to take action against Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath for attempting to “divide voters along communal lines”, The Indian Express reported. The state is set to go to the polls on November 28.

In a memorandum submitted to the chief election commissioner, the BJP said the Congress leader was “appealing to voters on the basis of religious denomination”. They submitted a video purportedly showing Nath asking a group of Muslim leaders to ensure that the Congress gets 90% of the community’s votes. The memorandum was signed by Union ministers Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and SS Ahluwalia and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni.

Nath purportedly said the Congress would suffer badly in the elections if Muslims do not vote in large numbers for the party. Nath and his party have not yet commented on the video.

“This is a case of Congress spicing up its secularism with communalism,” PTI quoted Naqvi as saying. “It sports a ‘tilak’ on the road and wears a cap in private.” It was an apparent reference to Congress’ public outreach to Hindus and Nath’s alleged appeal, which was made at a private meeting.

BJP Vice President Prabhat Jha said he would also lodge a report with the police and urge them to arrest the Congress leader, reported the Hindustan Times.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Election Officer V Kantharao said he has received the complaint against Nath. “We have made a report and sent it to Election Commission of India,” he said.

A delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met Election Commission in Delhi today requesting EC to take legal action against Congress for violating model code of conduct & for inciting religious & sentiments by appealing to a particular religious community pic.twitter.com/166iYthuzG — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2018

Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta defended Nath. “He was addressing Muslims so he asked them to vote in large numbers,” Gupta said. “What is wrong in that?... If the BJP is accusing us of minority appeasement, why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit a masjid in Indore, and why are they talking about developing madarsas?”

The BJP also complained to the poll panel about Nath’s promise to anganwadi workers to regularise their contracts and increase the wages of mid-day meal workers even though such declarations were not mentioned in the party’s election manifesto. “Such a declaration tantamounts to corrupt practice and inducement under Representation of Peoples Act 1951,” the BJP added.