At least one person died and two others were injured after suspected militants affiliated with the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) hurled a grenade at a shop in Assam’s Shibsagar district on Thursday, PTI reported, quoting the police.

The blast took place at a hardware shop in a market in Demow area, said an unidentified police official, adding that the shop owner suffered critical injuries.

According to the police, the deceased was a customer who had come to the shop, The Times of India reported. The injured were taken to the Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh.

The ULFA(I) is suspected to be responsible for the November 1 killings of five Bengali-speaking men in the state’s Tinsukia district, although it has denied any involvement. One person was also injured in the attack.

The banned militant outfit has stepped up its activities in the state and earlier this month warned of an “armed revolution” if the central government goes ahead with its move to amend the Citizenship Act. The amendment seeks to facilitate citizenship for non-Muslim minorities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan. According to senior police officials, many youth have joined the group since September and several have been apprehended while in the process of being recruited.