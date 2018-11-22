British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday described the European Union’s draft agreement on post-Brexit relations as “right for the whole of the UK”, BBC reported. The prime minister’s address to MPs in Parliament was met with dissenting shouts from several MPs.

“The deal that will enable us to do this is now within our grasp,” The Guardian quoted her as saying. “In these crucial 72 hours ahead, I will do everything possible to deliver it for the British people.”

The UK is due to leave the European Union on March 29, 2019. After months of negotiations, UK and EU officials had agreed on the draft text of a Brexit agreement last week. While the details of the agreement were not made public, some information had been leaked to the media.

Although May has the support of her Cabinet, voices of dissent have grown over the last few days. Four British government ministers, including Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, resigned after the draft agreement was signed. Raab said the UK was being bullied by the European Union.

The draft agreement highlights future “UK-EU trade, security and other matters”. On Thursday, May said the agreement “ends free movement once and for all. Instead there will be skills-based immigration.” The agreement also terminates the European Court of Justice’s jurisdiction in the United Kingdom, she said.

The prime minister said the public wants lawmakers to “move on” from Brexit and to focus on other important matters including the National Health Service.

With regard to the fishing sector, the nation will be “an independent coastal state” and Britain will have a larger share of the fish in British waters, she said.

‘26 pages of waffle’

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn questioned the government’s work on the deal. “What on earth have the government been doing for the past two years?” Corbyn said. “This is the blindfold Brexit we all feared – a leap in the dark.” He described the draft as “26 pages of waffle”.

The Labour and the other Opposition parties have said they will vote against the withdrawal agreement.