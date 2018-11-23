The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday expelled 11 of its leaders in Rajasthan, including four ministers in the Vasundhara Raje-led government for six years, for contesting against the party’s candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections. The polls are scheduled to be held on December 7, and the results will be declared on December 11.

Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini issued the expulsion order after the last day for withdrawal of nominations, which was Thursday, the Hindustan Times reported citing a party press release. The expelled leaders include Public Health Engineering Department minister Surendra Goyal, General Administration Department minister Hemsingh Bhadana, Devasthan minister Rajkumar Rinwa and junior Panchayati Raj and Rural Development minister Dhan Singh Rawat. All four were denied tickets by the BJP and will contest as independents.

Rameshwar Bhati, Kuldeep Dhankad, Deendayal Kumavat, Kishanram Nai, Radheshyam Ganganagar, Lakshminarayan Dave and Anita Katara are the other BJP leaders who have been expelled, NDTV reported.

The BJP had earlier this month managed to persuade several rebels not to contest the polls as independents. Manvendra Singh, son of BJP leader Jaswant Singh, will contest on a Congress ticket against Vasundhara Raje, from the Jhalarapathan Assembly seat.

The Congress is also facing a rebellion from over 40 of its state leaders, including four former ministers, NDTV said.