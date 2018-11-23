The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up the Centre after reports said that Unitech MD Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay have been given special facilities in Tihar jail. The Supreme Court was hearing a matter related to the lack of facilities in jails and juvenile homes.

“What is going on? A parallel system is running in jails?” Justice Madan B Lokur asked Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi, who appeared for the Centre.

Unitech is facing multiple cases filed by flat buyers who Chandra allegedly duped. The Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police arrested Chandra and his brother Ajay in April 2017 for allegedly cheating buyers and siphoning off clients’ money to foreign accounts.

In September, Additional Sessions Judge Ramesh Kumar had carried out an inspection in Tihar Jail on the Delhi High Court’s order who had received a letter from an inmate about the special facilities. In his report submitted to the High Court, Kumar said the circumstances inside the jail indicated corruption and grave misuse of power on the part of jail officials. He said he found a 32-inch LED TV, coconut water bottles, bottles of mustard oil and bottles of mineral water, among other things in the Chandra brothers’ barracks, The Indian Express reported on Wednesday. He said the brothers were also provided a computer, printer and internet to operate their “office”. Kumar had suggested a First Information Report be registered against the director general of prisons and other officials of jail number 1.

“What is going on in Tihar? People are enjoying TVs, sofas. What is the government’s answer? Will you say you are the Centre and it is a state issue?” the bench asked Lekhi. Lekhi said such instances will have to be “tackled seriously”, PTI reported.

The matter will now be heard on Monday when the Centre is expected to respond.