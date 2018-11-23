Two men died on Friday when their motorcycle rammed into a road divider on Delhi’s Signature Bridge and fell off the bridge, reported ANI. The accident took place around 8.45 am on Friday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Jasmeet Singh told the Hindustan Times that the two men were riding towards Timarpur from northeast Delhi. “They were speeding and taking a turn towards Majnu Ka Tila when they lost control, the bike hit a road divider, and they fell 25 to 30 feet down from the bridge,” Singh said. The two men are yet to be identified.

The bike was flung into the air in the impact and was found hanging from a railing of the bridge, NDTV reported.

Delhi: Two bike-borne persons died when they fell off their motorcycle after it rammed into a divider at Signature Bridge, earlier this morning. — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2018

This is the first accident reported on the bridge after it was inaugurated on November 4. The bridge on the Yamuna is expected to reduce travel time between north and northeast Delhi. Several people have visited the bridge to take selfies, some even climbing the suspension cables.