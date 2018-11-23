Samsung Electronics on Friday apologised to workers who developed cancer after working at its semiconductor factories, ending a decades-old dispute, reported AFP. The South Korean company also promised to compensate its local chip and display factory workers who have suffered from work-related illnesses by 2028, reported Reuters.

“We sincerely apologise to the workers who suffered from illness and their families,” said the firm’s co-president Kim Ki-nam. “We have failed to properly manage health risks at our semiconductor and LCD factories.”

Campaign groups say at least 320 people have developed work-related illnesses after being employed by Samsung Electronics and 118 of them have died, Al Jazeera. The dispute emerged in 2007 when former workers at Samsung’s semiconductor and display factories in South Korea’s Suwon and their families said staff had been diagnosed with various forms of cancer and some had died.

Samsung Electronics and the non-governmental organisation Supporters for the Health and Rights of People in the Semiconductor Industry, which works for the victims, agreed to accept any decision made by a mediation committee in July, unconditionally, reported Yonhap News Agency.

Earlier this month, the mediation committee announced a settlement where Samsung will pay up to 150 million won (Rs 93.5 lakh) to every former and current employee suffering from work-related diseases, if they are found to be caused by exposure to harmful chemicals.

All former and current Samsung employees and the company’s contractors who worked at its semiconductor and display production plants for more than one year since 1984 are also eligible to be compensated for work-related diseases.

Samsung Electronics is the world’s biggest mobile phone manufacturer and chipmaker. It is the flagship subsidiary of the Samsung Group, which has played a major role in the economic development of South Korea.