Suspected militants on Friday released two of the three civilians they had abducted earlier in the day from Reban village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, Greater Kashmir reported. One civilian, identified as former Special Police Officer Basharat Ahmad, was killed, the police said in a statement.

The two people who were released were identified as Riyaz Ahmad Wagay and Zahid Ahmad, both residents of Reban village. They were released around 8 pm.

The police retrieved Ahmad’s body from Nikloora village in Pulwama. It was handed over to his family after the completion of medico-legal formalities, the statement added. The police have registered a case and begun investigations.

Last week, suspected militants abducted at least nine people in the district. Seven of them were released and two were killed. The deceased were identified as 19-year-old Nadeem Mansoor and Huzaif Ashraf.