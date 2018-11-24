The Election Commission on Friday issued a notice to senior Congress leader CP Joshi on the basis of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s complaint for remarking that only Brahmins have the right to speak about Hinduism, reported the Hindustan Times. Joshi is contesting the December 7 Assembly elections in Rajasthan from Nathdwara in Rajsamand district.

State chief electoral officer Anand Kumar said Joshi has been given time till Sunday to respond, reported The Times of India

In a video of a poll meeting, the Congress leader is heard saying that Brahmins know everything about Hinduism and that it was strange that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leader Uma Bharti and Sadhvi Ritambhara – who belong to backward castes – were talking about the religion. Joshi later apologised for his comment after Congress President Rahul Gandhi rebuked him.

However, the BJP rejected Joshi’s apology and said Gandhi must take responsibility and express regret. “The comments made by the Congress leader [Joshi] based on caste, section and religion in an election rally are violation of the model code of conduct,” said BJP’s state election cell convener Nahar Singh Maheshwari. “There is fear of social unrest and hatred in society due to Joshi’s comments, so the Election Commission should take strong action [against him] for making such a statement.”