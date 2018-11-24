Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian Sakshi Maharaj on Friday called for the demolition of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, suggesting that it was constructed on the site of a temple, reported NDTV.

“The first statement I made in Mathura after entering politics was: let Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi be and demolish Delhi’s Jama Masjid,” Maharaj said a public rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao. “If you don’t find Hindu idols beneath its staircase, you are welcome to hang me.”

The MP said he expects the government to introduce a law for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, reported The Wire. He then asked Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav to explain their stand on the Ram temple matter.

Maharaj said Mughals had constructed mosques by demolishing temples, reported The Indian Express. “During Mughal era, people played with the honour of Hindus and demolished temples and over 3,000 mosques were constructed over the ruins,” he said. “ They did this to crush the spirit of Hindus.”

#JustIn -- Let Ayodhya, Mathura, and Kashi (Varanasi) be and demolish Delhi's Jama Masjid. If you don't find Hindu idols beneath its staircase, you are welcome to hang me, says Sakshi Maharaj. pic.twitter.com/4CpoBmpVUs — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 24, 2018

In October, Maharaj criticised the Supreme Court for the delay in deciding the Ayodhya land dispute case. “When ordinance can be brought against triple talaaq, why not on the Ram temple?” he had asked, demanding that the temple in Ayodhya be built at the earliest.