The administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad district has imposed prohibitory orders in Ayodhya ahead of two separate events planned by the Shiv Sena and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Sunday to push for the construction of a Ram temple in the town, News18 reported. Section 144 prohibits the assembly of more than four people.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on Saturday and offer prayers at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site, reported NDTV. “The Babri mosque was demolished in 17 minutes,” PTI quoted the party’s MP Sanjay Raut as saying. “How much time does it take to draw up papers?...From the Rashtrapati Bhavan to Uttar Pradesh assembly...they are all BJP governments.”

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad will organise a Dharma Sabha, or a grand rally, calling for the temple’s construction. Around 1 lakh people are expected to participate in the event.

The organisation said this would be the biggest congregation of religious leaders and supporters of the Ram temple since 1992, when the Babri Masjid was razed. The Hindutva outfit has organised bike rallies and processions across Uttar Pradesh in the past few days to mobilise support for the cause.

We are in constant touch with the locals, there is no environment of fear. Both the programmes (Shiv Sena & VHP) have obtained prior permissions. They have ensured that the programmes will only be conducted on the conditions that were given to them: Ayodhya DM Anil Kumar pic.twitter.com/P4BzaP6yU2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 23, 2018

Security increased in Faizabad

Additional Superintendent of Police (Faizabad) Sanjay Kumar said an additional 10 companies of the Central Paramilitary Force and 68 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary have been deployed in the district. Police personnel from adjoining districts have also been called in, he added.

The district administration has also planned to install CCTV cameras and use drones to monitor the events, reported the Hindustan Times. The anti-terrorism squad of the police and a bomb disposal squad will also be deployed in the temple town, an unidentified district administration officer said.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Anil Kumar said there was “no environment of fear”, reported ANI. He said the Shiv Sena and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have have assured that “the programmes will only be conducted on the conditions that were given to them”. Divisional Commissioner Manoj Mishra said administrative and police officers cannot take leave till Monday.