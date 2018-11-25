Actor and former Union minister MH Ambareesh died in Bengaluru late on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 66-year-old, often referred to as the “rebel star”, was taken to a private hospital soon after he collapsed at his home, but could not be revived according to The New Indian Express.

“Despite all aggressive resuscitation efforts, Ambareesh could not be revived and is declared deceased at 22.15 on 24.11.2018,” said a statement from Vikram Hospital, according to IANS.

Ambareesh’s body will be kept at the Kanteerava Stadium for public viewing on Sunday, and that his funeral will be at the stadium on Monday.

The government has announced three days of mourning, The Hindu reported. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy was among the first politicians and actors to visit the hospital after Ambareesh’s death. He said the government will make arrangements for fans to visit the stadium and has arranged buses to and from Mandya district, where Ambareesh was from.

CM HD Kumaraswamy, in consultation with the family and the film industry, has announced that the last rights of the departed leader and film star #Ambareesh will be conducted near Dr Rajkumar Smaraka at Kanteerava Studio, Bengaluru, with state honours on Monday(26-11-2018). pic.twitter.com/1tHmTKtymU — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) November 24, 2018

The public will be allowed to pay tribute to their beloved actor and leader Ambareesh on Sunday (25-11-2018) at Kanteerava Stadium.



As a mark of respect to the departed leader government has declared an official mourning of three days.#Ambareesh — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) November 24, 2018

Ambareesh acted in over 200 movies over 40 years, and joined politics in the 1990s. His first film was Nagarahavu, and some other acclaimed films he acted in include Elu Suttina Kote, Shubhamangala, Antha, Chakravyuha, and Masanada Hoovu. He was a member of Parliament three times from Mandya, and had been minister of housing in the previous Congress government led by Siddaramaiah before being dropped from the Cabinet.

Ambareesh had reportedly been suffering from health concerns over the last few years, including breathlessness, cardiac problems, diabetes, and renal failure. Because of this, he had refused to contest the last state elections, IANS reported.

Tamil actor and politician Rajinikanth is among those who have condoled his death.