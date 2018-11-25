Ayodhya: Heavy security deployed for Shiv Sena, VHP events
Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the Congress had tried to delay the Ayodhya hearing in the Supreme Court.
Ayodhya on Sunday saw heightened security ahead of separate events being organised by the Shiv Sena and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad over the construction of a Ram temple in the city. The Uttar Pradesh Police sealed the city’s borders in the morning. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray offered prayers at Lakshman Kila on Sunday, the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya.
The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, on the other hand, will hold a Dharma Sabha. Ayodhya Deputy Inspector General of Police Omkar Singh said all security arrangements have been made for the event.
Live updates
3.13 pm: VHP leader Champat Rai has declared that no formula for dividing the land will be acceptable for the construction of a Ram temple. “We want the entire land for temple construction,” he says, in a reference to a 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which had divided the land.
3.10 pm: VHP workers have arrived in Ayodhya and moved towards Badey Bhaktmaal ki Bagia, the venue of the Dharam Sabha chanting “Jai Shree Ram”, PTI reports. The Hindutva organisation claims it will be largest congregation of Ram devoteesin Ayodhya since the 1992 “kar seva”, with over three lakh people attending.
2.30 pm: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Yadav tells ANI that the Supreme Court should decide the Ayodhya matter, or it should be decided by consensus. “The Ram temple could be constructed across the Sarayu river,” he says. “There should be no talks of temple on a disputed land.”
2.17 pm: Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General of Police Anand Kumar says the Intelligence Bureau has provided non-specific inputs of an attack on Ayodhya, ANI reports. “People from intelligence agencies under state government and Centre have been deployed there and are monitoring the situation,” he adds.
The police officer says the Central Armed Police Forces, the Provincial Armed Constabulary and Anti-Terrorism Squad have been deployed in heavy numbers in Ayodhya. “Drone cameras are being used to assess the crowd,” Kumar adds.
2.12 pm: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s “Hunkar Rally” in Nagpur on Sunday evening over the Ram temple matter, ANI reports.
2.07 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks the Congress for its stand on the Ayodhya matter, at a rally in Rajasthan’s Alwar. “When the Ayodhya case was being heard in the Supreme Court, Congress leaders said that it should be heard only after 2019, after the Lok Sabha elections,” he says. “Is it appropriate to drag the judiciary into politics in this way?”
The prime minister claims that when a Supreme Court judge wanted to hear all sides in the Ayodhya dispute, a Congress MP from Rajya Sabha, who is a lawyer, tried to bring an impeachment motion against him.