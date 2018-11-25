At least nine people were killed and 25 injured after a bus fell off a bridge into a river in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Saturday, PTI reported. The accident took place near Khadri village on the Renuka-Dadahu-Nahan road, nearly 168 km south of Shimla.

Additional Superintendent of Police Virender Singh Thakur said prima facie, the accident appears to be the result of the bus driver’s negligence. The private bus was on its way from Renuka to Nahan when the driver lost control. The bus broke the railing of the bridge it was plying on, and fell into the Jalal river, 40-feet down, Thakur said. Eyewitnesses said the bus driver was overspeeding.

As many as four passengers died on the spot, while five succumbed to their injuries in a hospital. Thakur said the injured people were being treated at the Nahan medical college and Dadahu sub-divisional hospital.