The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology in Bhubaneswar said on Sunday it had evacuated two hostels after clashes broke out between two groups over the alleged harassment of a female student. Footage from closed-circuit television showed that students vandalised campus property on Saturday, attacking each other with sticks and thrashing some entering a lift, NDTV reported.

The clashes took place a day after a second-year engineering student allegedly harassed a final-year law student on Friday. The student apologised to the woman after police intervention, Live Law reported. However, late on Friday, a scuffle broke out between engineering and law students, with around 40 students getting injured, according to ANI.

The university said classes were running smoothly after the clashes, and that a few students were injured but rumours of deaths were false. “They [the wounded] have been discharged after the first-aid,” the statement said. “KIIT has a policy of zero tolerance towards such unruly actions and necessary steps have been taken,” the statement said.

At least four students have been detained in connection with the violence, the Odisha Sun Times reported, citing police officials.