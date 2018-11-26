A massive wildfire that killed 85 people and destroyed tens of thousands of homes in Northern California this month has finally been fully contained. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a tweet on Saturday that the blaze in Paradise town across an area of 1,53,336 acres has been contained 100%.

#CampFire [final] Pulga Road at Camp Creek Road near Jarbo Gap (Butte County) is now 100% contained at 153,336 acres. Unified Command: @CALFIRE_ButteCo, @ButteSheriff, Paradise Police Department, and the USFS.https://t.co/CJkryyPNVZ pic.twitter.com/TjMmiLrRQQ — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) November 25, 2018

CalFire, as the department is called, said 13,972 homes, 528 commercial buildings and 4,293 other buildings were destroyed in the fire. Apart from 85 civilian casualties, three firefighters were injured. However, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

An estimated 18 cm of rain fell over the area engulfed by the blaze last week, Hannah Chandler-Cooley of the National Weather Service told AP.

On Saturday, rescue workers found two bodies in Paradise and another in Magalia town, taking the toll to 85, reported. As many as 249 people are still missing.

In Southern California, three people died in another blaze in Los Angeles and Ventura counties last week. As many as 1,643 structures were destroyed and 364 were damaged. This fire, too, has been fully contained.