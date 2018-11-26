The Indian rupee gained for the eighth straight session on Monday, rising 39 paise to reach 70.30 against the United States dollar in early trade. The rupee has gained over 200 paise in the last seven sessions. By 11 am, however, the currency had pared its gains and was 19 paise up since the previous close, at 70.52 against the dollar.

The gains in the Indian currency were the result of global crude oil prices falling below the $60 per barrel mark, PTI reported. At 10.40 am, Brent crude, the international benchmark, was trading at $59.85 per barrel.

The BSE Sensex, meanwhile, opened 137.07 points higher at 35,118.09, but declined to trade almost flat at 14.08 points up at 34,995.10 at 10.40 am. The National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 opened 41.55 points above at 10,568.30, but erased its gains to trade 2.40 points up at 10,529.15.

The top gainers on the Sensex were Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank. The biggest losers were Yes Bank, Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and Tata Motors.

On the Nifty too, the biggest gainer was Bharti Airtel. Other stocks that performed well were Asian Paints, Zee Entertainment, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Hindustan Unilever. The stocks that declined the most were Yes Bank, Tech Mahindra, Oil and Natural Gas Corp, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Infosys.