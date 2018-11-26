Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invoked the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai to take a jibe at the Congress’ reaction to the “surgical strikes” across the Line of Control in 2016. Modi said the party “used to give lessons in patriotism” after the attacks, but was now doubting the surgical strikes the Indian Army claimed to have conducted against Pakistan. Monday marks the 10th anniversary of the terror attacks.

Addressing a public meeting in Bhilwara in poll-bound Rajasthan, Modi said: “The Congress was in power both at the Centre and in Maharashtra when the Mumbai terror attacks took place. The party then used to give lessons in patriotism, now it is raising questions on the surgical strikes.”

On September 29, 2016, the Indian Army claimed to have carried out “surgical strikes on terror launchpads” across the Line of Control to neutralise alleged infiltrators the previous night. Pakistan, however, denied any such attacks took place.

Modi criticised the Congress for having asked for video evidence to prove that the “surgical strikes” did take place. It is not possible for commandos involved in such operations to carry cameras in order to record evidence, he said.

The prime minister also accused the Congress of referring to Maoists as revolutionaries and issuing them “certificates”. “The BJP government has responded to terrorists and Naxals in their own language,” said Modi.