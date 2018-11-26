Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force took a passenger off a Jet Airways flight and arrested him at the Kolkata airport on Monday after he put up a social media post from the aircraft that allegedly contained the word “terrorist”, the Hindustan Times reported.

The man, identified as Yog Vedan Poddar, is said to be in his twenties. He had reportedly covered his face with a handkerchief and clicked a picture, captioning it: “Terrorist on flight, I destroy women’s hearts”.

The plane, which was on its way to Mumbai, was taxing on the runway to take off at 8.15 am when a passenger saw Poddar post the photo and noticed the words “terrorist” and “destroy”, NDTV reported. The passenger informed the crew of the flight, who then contacted the air traffic control.

Poddar was taken to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport police station for questioning. After the crew were alerted by the co-passenger, Poddar refused to show his mobile phone to the air hostess, unidentified police officers at the airport told the Hindustan Times. “Then, the CISF personnel found that he indeed made the post, where he took a selfie with his face covered and wrote those words. We are now checking his antecedents.”

Poddar is a resident of Beliaghata in East Kolkata. His father Nirmal Poddar said his son was “indulging in a prank” with his friends.