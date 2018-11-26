At least eight suspected Maoists were killed on Monday in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, PTI reported. Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena said that two personnel of the District Reserve Guard also died in the encounter.

The encounter is going on in a forest in Kistaram area near the Telangana border, around 500 km from state capital Raipur, Meena added.

The gun battle started when a team of security personnel comprising the District Reserve Guard and the Special Task Force was on an anti-Maoist operation. Meena said reinforcements have been deployed.

More details are awaited.

2 District Reserve Guards (DRG) have died in action and 7-8 naxals have been neutralised in an encounter between troops of DRG & STF (Special Task Force) and naxals in Saklar village in Sukma district. Evacuation process is underway: Sukma SP Abhishek Meena #Chhattisgarh — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2018