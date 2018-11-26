The Kerala unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Monday decided to suspend MLA PK Sasi from the party for six months following sexual misconduct allegations against him.

The party’s state secretariat took the decision at a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, Manorama Online reported. The decision now requires the approval of the CPI(M) Central Committee.

A leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India has accused Sasi of attempting to sexually abuse her at a party office and seeking sexual favours for helping her get appointed to higher posts in the organisation.

In September, the CPI(M) set up a two-member panel comprising state Law and Cultural Affairs Minister AK Balan and MP PK Sreemathy to investigate the complaint. The following month, the panel said Sasi was not guilty of sexual assault but recommended action against him for harassing the complainant.

The party’s state secretariat accepted the commission’s report and discussed it on November 23, but pushed the decision to Monday, Manorama Online reported.