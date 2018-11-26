The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the central government on the petition of the Centre for Public Interest against amendments to the Prevention of Corruption Act. The government has been asked to respond within six weeks.

Advocates Prashant Bhushan and Rohit Singh have filed the petition before the bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Ajay Rastogi. In the plea, they argued that the amendments have rendered the Prevention of Corruption Act “almost ineffective by completely diluting the scope of some of the original provisions, by deleting some of the earlier offences and also by introducing new provision, which in effect would protect corrupt officials and exponentially increase level of corruption”.

The public interest litigation criticised the introduction of Section 17A(1), which states that prior approval needs to be sought before an investigation is initiated against any government officer.

The earlier version had made approvals necessary only for inquiries against officials above the rank of a joint secretary. The amended legislation also provides immunity from arrest to all officers. Earlier, only officers above the rank of a joint secretary had the immunity.

“This is the third attempt by the Union of India to introduce a provision which has already been twice held to be unconstitutional by this honourable court vide,” the petitioners said.

Bhushan and Singh also questioned the removal of Section 13 (1) (d) (ii) (criminal misconduct), which made abuse of position by a public servant an offence, from the law. They demanded that the provision be restored, LiveLaw reported. “It [Section 13 (1) (d) (ii)] has been under attack for more than a decade by the decision makers which includes the political parties irrespective of their ideologies and stated position of opposing corruption,” the plea stated.

The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government at the Centre had first floated the amendment bill in 2013.