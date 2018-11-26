India on Monday welcomed the United States’ statement asking Pakistan to take action against those responsible the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. It also accused Pakistan of showing “little sincerity” in bringing those responsible to justice. “The planners of 26/11 still roam the streets of Pakistan with impunity,” said the Ministry of External Affairs.

Monday marks the 10th anniversary of the attacks. “I welcome the statement made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the 10th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks calling upon Pakistan to bring to justice perpetrators of the attacks,” said Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj. “I urge Pakistan to heed the call of international community and fulfil its international obligations by implementing sanctions against those responsible for this horrific act of terror.”

Pompeo had announced on Sunday that the US would offer a reward of up to $5 million (around Rs 35.2 crore) for information leading to the arrest or conviction of individuals involved in planning or abetting the attack. This is the third reward offer regarding the attacks announced by the State Department’s Rewards for Justice programme.

The ministry also welcomed the US move to ask Pakistan to uphold its obligations to the United Nations and implement sanctions against terrorists responsible for the attack. “The government of India will continue its efforts to bring justice to the families of the victims and the martyrs,” it said in a statement.

EAM @SushmaSwaraj : I welcome the statement made by US Secretary of State @SecPompeo on the 10th anniversary of #MumbaiTerrorAttacks calling upon Pakistan to bring to justice perpetrators of the attack. pic.twitter.com/dNrnlXmGXp — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 26, 2018

“The 26/11 terrorist attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistan territory,” read the MEA statement. “The former Prime Minister of Pakistan [Nawaz Sharif] had earlier this year admitted that the terrorists were sent from Pakistan’s soil. We once again call on the Government of Pakistan to give up double standards and to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the horrific attack to justice.”

At least 166 people, including six Americans, were killed in the attacks carried out by 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba militants. The police killed nine of them. Ajmal Kasab, the only surviving gunman, was given the death sentence, and hanged in 2012.