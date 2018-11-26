The Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear a petition challenging Article 370 of the Constitution, saying the points raised in it are already part of pending pleas, PTI reported. The law grants special, autonomous status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The bench asked the petitioners – advocates Vijay Mishra and Sandeep Lamba – to instead file an application for impleadment.

Mishra and Lamba urged the court to declare that Article 370 had lapsed with the dissolution of the Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir on January 26, 1957. They also requested the court to declare the separate state Constitution “arbitrary, unconstitutional and void”, PTI reported. Having two parallel constitutions “reeks of a weird dichotomy” as most of the provisions of the Indian Constitution have already been extended to the state, the two added.

Earlier in November, the Supreme Court had adjourned till April the hearing of a petition challenging the law’s validity after a request by the state and the Centre, which were concerned about the law-and-order situation ahead of the ongoing nine-phase panchayat polls. The panchayat elections are scheduled to end on December 11.