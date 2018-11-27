The Supreme Court on Tuesday criticised the Bihar government for failing to file the correct First Information Report in the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case, ANI reported. The court gave the Nitish Kumar government a day to add charges under Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“If we find that there were offences under Section 377 IPC and POCSO Act and you did not register FIR, we will pass an order against the government,” ANI quoted the court as saying.

“What are you [Bihar government] doing?” the court asked. “It is shameful. If the child is sodomised you say it is nothing? How can you do this? It is inhuman. We were told that matter will be looked with great seriousness, this is seriousness? Every time I read this file it is tragic.”

The court asked the counsel of the Central Bureau of Investigation to check if the agency can investigate nine out of 17 shelter homes in the state named in a report of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, which had discovered the sexual exploitation of the inmates at the Muzaffarpur shelter in April. TISS had submitted an audit report of 110 shelter homes in the state on instructions from the state government. The authorities filed a first information report against 11 people on May 31. A medical report confirmed the sexual assault of 34 inmates at the Muzaffarpur shelter.

The court’s censure of the state government came a day after a special court in Bihar extended the CBI remand of two key aides of Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the case accused in the case, by four days. On November 21, the court had sent them to five-day CBI custody.

Former state minister Manju Verma had surrendered in a court in Begusarai in connection with the case last week. She had resigned in August in the wake of allegations of her husband Chandrashekhar Verma’s links with Thakur.