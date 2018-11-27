Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief and caretaker Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was hoping to win elections without doing anything, just like the Congress, ANI reported. The prime minister was speaking at a rally in Nizamabad city in the state ahead of the December 7 Assembly elections.

“He thinks that if the Congress can win elections without doing anything, he too can do it,” Modi said. “But he must know that youth of the state are aware of the ground realities.” Modi claimed that Rao had promised to transform Nizamabad into London. “But look at the condition of this region. The region lacks development,” Modi added.

The prime minister said both the Congress and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi believe in dynastic politics. “They are two sides of same coin,” he said. “Both the parties appease the minority, both the parties believe in vote-bank politics, none of them have internal democracy.”

Modi claimed Rao had completed his political apprenticeship in the Congress and has managed to destroy Telangana. “Now, if those who have done PhD come to power, they will do 100 times more destruction,” he added, referring to the Congress.

He accused the TRS chief of not joining the Ayushman Bharat health scheme – under which the Centre will bear the annual medical expenses of poor people up to Rs 5 lakh – because he was insecure, PTI reported.

“This chief minister feels so insecure...he trusts astrologers, does puja, ties nimbu-mirchi,” the prime minister said. “So when we introduced Ayushman Bharat Yojana, he decided not to join it. He feared people will reject him if Modicare comes into force. He did injustice to the poor people of the state.”

Modi said the BJP believes in inclusive growth and is against vote bank politics. “BJP has just just one mantra – Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” he added. “We believe in inclusive growth. Vote bank politics has damaged development like termite.”

The prime minister said that after five years of the TRS government, people in the state do not have access to drinking water. “He [Rao] said that if I am not able to provide the water to every household I will not come to seek votes,” Modi added.

On November 23, Rao had said that Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party were afflicted with a “disease” that causes “communal madness”. He had also blamed the Centre for keeping on hold the state Assembly’s decision to raise reservations for Muslims in state government jobs and educational institutions from 4% to 12% and the quota for Scheduled Tribes from 6% to 10%.