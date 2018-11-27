The Patiala House Court in Delhi acquitted Health Minister Satyendar Jain and four Aam Aadmi Party volunteers on Tuesday in a case of rioting in Paschim Vihar before the 2013 Assembly elections, PTI reported. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal acquitted the five people noting that the witnesses in the case had failed to identify them.

The Delhi Police had arrested Jain in 2013 for allegedly rioting and obstructing public officials from discharging their duties during a protest. Jain was booked under Sections 147 (rioting), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 1896 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court, however, said that no public official appeared before it to prove that Jain had obstructed them from doing their duty.

2013 obstructing public servants case: Delhi's Patiala House Court acquitted Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain(file pic). The court granted relief to Jain and 4 AAP volunteers noting that the witnesses in the case failed to identify them pic.twitter.com/zWKuHauZSs — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2018