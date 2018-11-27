Playback singer Mohammed Aziz died in Mumbai on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 64.

The singer’s daughter Sana Aziz said he had collapsed at the Mumbai airport while returning from Kolkata where he had performed at a show, reported The Indian Express. He died at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital.

Aziz made his singing debut in Bengali film Jyoti. He got a big break when Anu Malik offered him the chance to sing a song for Mard (1985) starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Aziz had been a part of the music industry for over three decades and worked as a playback singer in Bollywood, Odia and Bengali movies. His popular songs include My Name is Lakhan, Mere Do Anmol Ratan, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, Main Teri Mohabbat Main and Dil Le Gayi Teri Bindiya.

Aziz frequently worked with music directors Laxmikant-Pyarelal, RD Burman, and Anu Malik.