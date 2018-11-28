Assembly polls underway in Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram; Modi urges people to come out and vote
Voting in Mizoram will end at 4 pm and will close an hour later in the central state.
After a high-decibel election campaign by both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, voting began in Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday morning. While Mizoram is voting to elect voting 40 constituencies, Madhya Pradesh will elect a 230-member assembly. Votes will be counted on December 11.
The Congress is in power in Mizoram. The BJP is eyeing a fourth straight term in office in Madhya Pradesh, with the Congress hopeful of making a comeback in a state once considered its stronghold.
Live updates
9.26 am: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expresses confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government in the state with an absolute majority, according to ANI.
“We have set a target of 200 seats and our lakhs of volunteers are working to make it a reality,” Chouhan says after casting his vote in Budhni.
9.20 am: Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah urges Mizoram to vote in large numbers and lay the foundation for a prosperous state.
9.18 am: Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer VL Kantha Rao says 65,341 polling stations have been set up across the state, according to PTI. Of these, 17,000 have been declared “sensitive” and extra vigil will be maintained there.
“Special measures have been taken for sensitive booths,” says Rao. “Webcasting will be held from 6,500 polling stations, while videography will be carried out at 4,600 booths.”
9.15 am: The Election Commission has classified 47 of the 1,179 polling booths in Mizoram as “critical” and an equal number as “vulnerable”, PTI reports. Each constituency has one polling booth for the exclusive use of women voters, with women officials and security personnel.
9 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges the electorate in both states to turn out in large numbers and vote.
8.40 am: Madhya Pradesh Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia and Congress leader Kamal Nath have cast their votes in Shivpuri and Chhindwara, respectively.
8.36 am: There are reports of a non-functional electronic voting machine at polling booth number 178 in Gwalior district’s Dabra, in Madhya Pradesh.
8 am: While polling for 227 constituencies in Madhya Pradesh is set to begin at 8 am, voting for three constituencies is already on, ANI reports.
7.15 am: Voting for 40 constituencies begins in Mizoram and will end at 4 pm, according to ANI.