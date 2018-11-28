Indian markets rose on Wednesday morning, helped by positive cues from global markets ahead of meetings of the G-20 and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Mint reported. The BSE Sensex was trading 172.31 points up at 35,685.45 at 10.35 am. The National Stock Exchange Nifty was 38.75 points ahead at 10,724.35.

The biggest gainers on the Sensex were Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Hero Motocorp and HDFC Bank. The top losers were Yes Bank, National Thermal Power Corp, Adani Ports, Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel.

On the Nifty, the stocks which gained the most in early morning trade were Zee Entertainment, Infosys, Titan Company, IndusInd Bank and Hero Motocorp. On the other hand, stocks of Yes Bank, National Thermal Power Corp, Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel and Indian Oil Corp declined the most.

The Indian rupee was trading nine paise up at 70.66 against the United States dollar at 10.35 am.