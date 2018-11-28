The police in Chhapra city of Bihar arrested a person after they found a huge quantity of human skulls and skeletal remains at the railway junction, PTI reported on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Railway) Tanveer Ahmed said the police found 16 human skulls and 34 other skeletal remains, and a Government Railway Police team arrested Sanjay Prasad, a resident of East Champaran district, at Chhapra junction on Monday. Apart from the remains, the police team found Bhutanese currency, ATM cards of many countries and a foreign SIM card, Ahmed said.

Prasad told the police that he brought the remains from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, and was going to travel to Bhutan via Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, the police officer added.

“The Government Railway Police will seek the remand of the arrested person when he is produced in a court on Wednesday,” Sonepur Deputy Superintendent of Police (Railway) Mohammad Tanvir told the Hindustan Times.

An unidentified police officer told the daily that there was a huge demand for skeletons among medical students. He said Prasad was being interrogated to find out if there were other people involved in the smuggling of skeletons. “The seizure of foreign currency is a definite indication that the racket may have its tentacles spread to foreign countries,” the officer added.